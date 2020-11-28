Gov. Ralph Northam, a medical doctor, has displayed super leadership and good judgement during this time of the COVID-19 virus. The proof is the standing of Virginia in the limited number of cases and deaths in our commonwealth. I do not see how the Governor's decisions could have been improved with having the proposed bill by Delegate Tony Wilt of Broadway enacted to involve the General Assembly in this time of needed executive orders during a State of Emergency. If it is working, why do we need more General Assembly actions, time delays and political partisan discussions? It is good when we see our elected leaders acting as Virginians, rather than according to political parties. Thank you, Gov. Ralph Northam.
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
