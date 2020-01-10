Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing the elimination of the mandatory yearly state auto inspection. He references studies that show yearly inspections do not contribute significantly to auto safety.
Those who decry this removal should rethink the issue. Here is an example of government stepping out of our lives. Responsible auto owners can still have their vehicles inspected on a voluntary non-mandated yearly basis.
A. Lawrence Rose
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.