I read an article about Gov. Ralph Northam being deeply disturbed by reports of a policy that allowed a strip search of an 8-year-old girl while visiting her father in prison. He stated that as a governor, a dad and a pediatrician, he was so disturbed that this was being allowed.
I wonder as a dad and a pediatrician why he did not seem to be disturbed about keeping a newborn comfortable while a decision is being made to end that life. It truly insults my sensibilities to have him as the governor of my state.
By the way, I do not think an 8-year-old should have to be stripped searched, but it has been known that children are used by adults for nefarious purposes. I do trust the search on the little girl was done by a female attendant.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Ms. Tyree, the mind of a racist baby killer is indeed a disturbing place from which logic and commonsense have long fled. What’s even more disturbing is that those on the left, including all the liberal posters here, refuse to hold Gov. Coonman accountable for his racism and vocal support of infanticide.
It seems its ok to be racist as long as you're a Democrat!
