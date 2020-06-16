Let us imagine, Mr. Miller, that you are a doctor delivering a baby and that the baby is born with an incurable, 100% fatal birth defect and cannot live long after the umbilical cord is cut ("Not A Proud Virginian," June 9). What do you do with the baby? Immediately throw it in medical waste? Or wrap it in a blanket to try to keep it comfortable as it dies? For this is the context of Gov. Ralph Northam's remarks, not that he would kill a healthy newborn. He is after all a licensed pediatrician and has sworn an oath to first do no harm, and you think such evil of him? You can look up the origin of these remarks for yourself, too.
Northam is pro-choice and the right-to-lifers intentionally took these remarks out of context in their desperate attempt to paint pro-choice people as horrible. It says a lot about right-to-lifers' character and intelligence that they believe this slander rather than questioning whether a licensed pediatrician would kill a healthy newborn, an offense which is murder.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
