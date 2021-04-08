Some of our local leaders are trying to sell us a $65 million jail expansion. Yes, $65 million; $48 million does not include financing. That is not a good look for these leaders.
Why would we spend even one dollar on jail expansion when we could instead release at least half of those currently held prisoners in our local jails, and invest a relatively tiny amount of money on mutual support and care with our friends, our family members, our neighbors, our community members, and ourselves?
Our local jails' kitchens or laundry facilities may need some improvements, but our carceral facilities do not need more capacity. The incarceration rate in our region is twice the national average.
Some leaders in our region already proclaim no jail expansion. What are the others up to? All elected and administrative leaders need publicly to step off the jail expansion soap box.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
