There are some people in Harrisonburg who have made careers out of supposedly speaking on behalf of the disadvantaged, who have worked up a froth in city politics about what they call a housing crisis. As someone who has spent periods homeless myself, including in Harrisonburg, I want to point out that the actual crisis is not a crisis of housing. The real crisis is manifold: overpopulation, metropolitical suburbanization, postindustrial overdevelopment and a global "growth" economy that exploits everything and everyone without exception.
To pretend that "affordable housing" is the problem is absolutely foolish and shortsighted. To then overindulge in yet another hypercapitalist machination — the so-called Bluestone Town Center — and pretend like it is a step forward is absurd. Harrisonburg as a whole would do well to take a step back, and to see this noise for what it is — a frenzy created by a small class of agitators who stand to gain professionally from the mess.
It's time for thoughtful people to reject the incredibly myopic and piecemeal approach that advocates of the BTC have spread for the last decade.
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
