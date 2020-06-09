At one time I was proud to say I was from Virginia. Not anymore! Not since Northam has been elected. He says he wants to keep citizens safe and he is concerned about their health during COVID-19.
If I'm not mistaken newborn babies are citizens and he wants to kill them. He wants to take away our Second Amendment rights and everything that Virginia was built on. He's turning Virginia into California and it's going to hell in a man basket.
Go live in California, Northam. North Carolina didn't want you and we don't either except the liberal Democrats.
Welcome to Calivinia!
Buck Miller
Grottoes
Excellent letter Buck. You are correct in your assessment of our racist, Klansman, baby killing Governor Ralph Coonman Northam. Unfortunately, all Demokkkrats support the evil things that Governor Northam promotes. The difference is that Governor Northam was caught with his hand in the cookie jar when his medical school yearbook photo was unearthed, and when he let his guard down in a radio interview, and admitted what all Demokkkrats secretly believe about allowing mothers to murder their babies right up through the ninth month of pregnancy, and even after birth. Buck, from George Wallace, to Robert Byrd, to Woodrow Wilson, to Tim Kaine, to Mark Warner, Mark Herring,the Demokkkrat party has always been the party of death and division. It's just that some of these folks have been better at hiding their evil than has Governor Northam. We need to remove these wicked people from office, and restore our beautiful state to what it was intended to be.
