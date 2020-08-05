While trying to join the Republican Party in Shenandoah County to have a voice in the future of my party, I was informed that I would not be accepted because I was not a supporter of Donald Trump.
I am a lifelong Republican and now cannot have a voice with the Shenandoah Republican Committee. It is my understanding that the process begins at the county level. If you cannot join, what can you do to make change? What is happening in America? This is frightening. Where do we go to have a voice? There is something wrong when you cannot have a voice in your own party.
Joe Cornwell
Quicksburg
