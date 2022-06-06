I continue to read and hear about the rights of people to have any kind of gun, nothing eliminated. I do not hear or see mentioned the rights of those who feel intimidated and or threatened by some owners of the "macho" military weapons. There is a simple solution — join the Army if you feel the need to show off your power. There is another better solution, limit all gun ownership to the guns known to the framers of our Constitution.
The Republicans don't want to even talk about gun control or for that matter any meaningful legislation. Where did compromise, willingness to give a little here to gain a little there go? All the politicians want to do is lie to further their political position. Example: Donald Trump's proven lie of election fraud being used still to further the possibility of many running for office.
Allen Clague, MD
Rockingham
