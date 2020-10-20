Sixth District Rep. Republican Ben Cline has yet again betrayed the workers in favor of the super rich who make more money in their sleep than anybody else can working seven days a week and double overtime.
His recent bill to loosen standards and regulations in the meat processing industry is a deadly invitation for salmonella outbreaks industry wide. Of course the meat and poultry industry yanked his chain again with big money contributions to his campaign.
So, if you don’t get the coronavirus from some unmasked fool at 7-Eleven, you still have a good chance of spending the holidays in the hospital thanks to bad food processing practices mandated by Trump and Company. But their attitude is Let Er Rip whether it’s The CV or letting meat and poultry plants speed up the production lines to where it’s all a blur to the workers (THE GOD OF MONEY) IN THAT GOD CLINE TRUSTS.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.