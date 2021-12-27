I am not offended by the sarcasm of Steven Layman (DN-R, Dec. 9) nor surprised by the anger of an anonymous letter, both reactions to my suggestion of renaming Turner Ashby High School after Carlyle Whitelow. I understand that behind the sarcasm and anger is the fear of change and losing one’s privileged position in society. But as long as we protect that privilege at the expense of those who suffer the daily reminders of our racist history, we will never become a nation that enshrines liberty and justice for all.
Changing the name of a school that venerates a man who fought to preserve the enslavement of human beings will not make us into that nation, but it would be a small and decent step in that direction. As Maya Angelo once wisely advised, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
