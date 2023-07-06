I have been receiving your paper for so many years I can't even remember when. At least since the '60s. Never have I been so disappointed by what has happened to this paper the last year. We no longer have it printed here, no Saturday edition anymore. There is no early paper by delivery to read with morning coffee. Half the time, you receive more. And you all say, "call the post office."
I never paid the post office for the paper. I paid you, and you still charge for papers I don't receive. I've heard nothing but bad comments and complaints about this paper for months. "What happened and who is responsible for the downfall?" News is from other counties, not our area. When my subscription runs out, I will not renew again. The picture of drag queens is absolutely disgraceful to my eyes and my family and my biggest reason to leaving you.
Mary Shipe
Harrisonburg
