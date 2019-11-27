So the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors plans to consider making our county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” at its December 11 meeting. County administrator Stephen King says “it’s symbolic.” That’s certainly true: It sends a signal to criminals, mentally unstable citizens and terrorists that you’re welcome in our county because we oppose any sensible regulation of firearm ownership. I live in Rockingham County. I’ve owned firearms almost all of my eight decades of life, and that is NOT the symbol our community needs to advertise.
James Kellett
Rockingham
Speaking of wingnuts ... where are people getting the idea that we're under siege? I remember someone telling me that same thing after Obama was elected president. My friend told me that thousands of people from Northern Virginia were going to invade our homes here and take our gas and water. Then I discovered that most of my students in Fairfax had no idea where the Shenandoah Valley is! There are some very paranoid people in our area ... people who feel that are being threatened by everyone who doesn't look like them, talk like them, and think like them. Those people need to get out more.
Why don’t you get back to your school monitor duties? Then you can resume the important work of using a tape measure to ensure that girls’ skirts are not too short, and they are not showing cleavage. You know, the things that trigger testosterone bursts in our young’uns and leads them to a life of toxic masculinity.
I agree with Mr. Kellett. I also simply ask, “What’s the point?” Democrats? Right. What will actually change if we make a sign and put it up next to “The Friendly City” that says “All Guns Welcome.” Nuf said…
You better hope we have 2nd Amendment sanctuary counties to protect ourselves from the thousands of criminal illegal aliens the left wingnut sanctuary cities and counties are putting on the streets.
...and groundhogs, skunks, not to mention wolves, coyotes and bears. All have left wings too.... I'm gonna check outside right now and see if there are thousands of criminals running in the streets... be back in a minute.
Nope... not a soul. Back to work....
I wanna know when we can make Rockingham County a sanctuary for dolphins. I think they're cool.
That should read "the home that is protected by AN OWNER with a firearm, and a willingness to use it".
Actually Mr. Kellett, making Rockingham County a sanctuary county sends exactly the right message. We will not be victims. We will not relinquish our second amendment rights. Criminals prey on those who are weak. If i were a criminal, the home that is protected by a firearm, and a willingness to use it, is the very last home I would break into. This is just common sense.
Declaring our county a 2nd Amendment sanctuary is exactly what needs to happen and it should be immediately. The citizen of Rockingham county overwhelmingly support becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary and should send that message to Richmond with the liberal, gun hating radicals in charge there. I can't imagine being a gun owner for eight decades and being willing to give away those rights, not only for myself but for the younger generations coming along behind. So it's ok for you to own the firearms you want to own for eight decades but not for our kids? Too many older Americans become too willing to "go along to get along" and are unwilling to fight for what is right. My kids deserve the same rights I grew up with and shame on those that will trade them for a false sense of security. Never, ever give away your rights, they are what makes us Americans!
