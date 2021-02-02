Set the record straight. The imposters who broke into the Capitol building were not Trump supporters, even though they carried Trump signs. They were the same riot instigators that caused the riots out West. It was the final attempt of the fake news to bring our president down, who did more for the Christian people than any of the recent presidents.
Our freedom is at stake, so please stand up for the truth and the word of God. Don’t believe the lies of the fake news and the people who are trying to destroy our country.
Dan Benner
Rockingham County
