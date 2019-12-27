Kathleen Bell's Dec. 16 letter ("Why Are Saudis On Our Military Bases?") decrying the foolishness of our training Saudi Arabian military pilots was absolutely spot on until she made the claim that "the training program was arranged by the Obama White House".
Training Saudi military is a program, formally called the United States Military Training Mission, that was initiated in 1953 during the Eisenhower administration, and is packaged with sales of arms by the U.S. to Saudi Arabia. It has continued uninterrupted since that date.
Jim Kellett
Harrisonburg
