Rick Yoder, Rep Cline is too young to remember. America, other nations, even the Vatican, were never fully holy. Nations work to create jobs, secure their borders, and enrich the lives of their people. Until Obama, that was the USA.
The CIA, a rogue organization of dirty tricks used extensively by Clinton, Biden, Obama, started by FDR, were murderous. “The times we lived in” of nuclear war was held over our heads when Soviets invaded Cuba and pointed missiles at the USA! When your enemy creeps into your neighbor’s side door, you must act. Soviets clamored through South America, then Central, and finally Cuba. Judicially, you left out important data. Nations do things to assure survival, not perfection.
The migration north began in earnest with Obama, and in his third term is still opening borders. The trickle before 2008 was typical of even our own parents — who trickled in. Previous administrations "worked for the greater good." Perfection is not a glorious goal to which nations must aspire. Your nation must come first.
George Lampron
Rockingham
