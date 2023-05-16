On March 21, Sen. Mark Obenshain promised more than 500 constituents that he would support investment in rural public transportation and childcare for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg families (Democracy in Action, 23 March 2023 Open Forum). He posted about the event on Facebook on March 21. “Productive visit tonight with large Valley Interfaith Action at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren talking about child care and transportation challenges in our community,” he said in the post, and included a picture of himself in front of the gathering.
His April 18 Facebook post said, “It’s Tax Day and I’m still hopeful that Senate Democrats will come around on our proposal to provide over a $1 billion in tax relief for hardworking Virginians.” Sen. Obenshain wants to send the average taxpayer a few hundred dollars and large corporations millions instead of investing even a fraction of this bounty in rural public transportation, affordable childcare, or pre-K programs.
I asked about this. Crickets! Even though he answered another question by bragging about his support for funding I-81 improvements. Finally!
Answering my question would require confessing that he is doing nothing about childcare and pre-K opportunities. He regularly votes to defund public education. We are naive if we think this will change just because he made a promise to more than 500 of us.
If you want improvement in pre-K, childcare, public transportation, or any other shared problem that requires public investment, vote for Kathy Beery for Senate District 2 in November.
The author has no leadership role in VIA, which is nonpartisan, and speaks only for herself.
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.