Andy Vogan says no law enforcement personnel were killed on Jan. 6. While that may be true, why do you think Mr. Sicknick died of a stroke the next day? I find it despicable that he says the Democrats are lying because the man died Jan. 7. What about the 140 officers that suffered injuries? Your letters are nothing but false statements and lies. You've learned well from your mentor Trump.
Richard Kinkead
Weyers Cave
