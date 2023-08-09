I recently submitted an obituary for my dad in your Aug. 2 edition and some family members sent me the entire edition.
I currently live in Canal Fulton, Ohio, but previously lived in the Los Angeles, California area and I have to say your paper was perhaps the finest put together, clean reading, informative and just outright entertaining of all the newspapers I have read!
Hats off to a job well done ... keep up the good work.
Debbie (Trobaugh) Fostyk
Canal Fulton, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.