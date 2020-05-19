Warren Buffet used to say that some of America’s Fortune 500 companies could be run by a ham sandwich and no one would know the difference.
Well, pass the mayo at City Hall because I think the sandwiches have taken over.
If we want to attract productive, tax paying citizens to town, we build a great golf course instead of more condos for the homeless. If the city needs money because of the pandemic, how about selling off the surplus land from the Reservoir Street project that has been sitting idle for years.
If you don’t know how to manage a golf course, you don’t slash the budget, you bring in someone who can run it or a professional management team like Charlottesville did.
And don’t tell me that you need to raise my taxes when you are blowing $20,000 a week by keeping Heritage Oaks closed.
Can I get that on rye?
Jim Acker
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.