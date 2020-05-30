These three prolific Bible authors, Lawgiver/Liberator Moses, King/Psalmist David, and Apostle/Missionary Paul have one thing in common. Each was guilty of one or more capital crimes that today could be deserving of imprisonment for life.
But as people of faith we believe God is all about redemption rather than retribution for those who demonstrate genuine repentance. We believe wrongdoers, including ourselves, can be transformed from being the "worst of the worst" to becoming "the best of the best" by God's amazing grace and with the help of other good people.
It was philosophers like Immanuel Kant who promoted the idea of retributive justice over the redemptive justice of Jesus and the prophets. And it is that rationalist, retributive mindset that still governs our policy toward those found guilty of crimes.
Should our DOC be renamed the Department of Retribution rather than the Department of Corrections?
Harvey Yoder
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.