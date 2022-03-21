Most of the world's political and corporate leaders are finally putting moral pressure on Putin and the oligarchs via wide-ranging sanctions. This, not weapons, will make the long-term difference for peace and stability.
Unfortunately, nationalist-authoritarian elites worldwide "launder" their money in Western banks, real estate, art and other luxuries, etc., hidden from most regulatory accountability.
The New York and Miami real estate elite, South Dakota banks and New Jersey corporate charters, the art world, etc., facilitate massive hidden investments from such strong-man and their cronies. Deutsche Bank is only the most notorious among European banks for such incredibly lucrative laundering services. Reforming the transparency of such transactions and these institutions (who donate large sums to both parties) is key to a world order based on human rights.
But which high-profile American politician has been a major player in New York and Florida real estate for decades; owes hundreds of millions to Deutsche Bank; has an infamous, ongoing "bromance" with Putin (called him a "genius" after the invasion!); long-term dealings with Russian elites; and spent four years actively undermining NATO, the EU, and Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy (remember his impeachment for "quid pro quo" extortion of Zelenskyy, for dirt on Biden?) Oh, and like Putin, he doesn't believe in the nonviolent transfer of power based on the democratic will of the people. Hint: he is our greatest orange-haired president.
Kent Davis Sensenig
Harrisonburg
