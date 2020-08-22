The Harvard historian Henry Louis Gates wrote in 2009 that Abraham Lincoln stood for the abolition of slavery for most of his life but only came to view Negroes as relative equals late in his life.
His earlier views, as Mike Muterspaugh points out, "Allowing Differences Key In America", DN-R, Aug. 11), might be viewed as racist and very much in keeping with his time. However, historian Gates emphasizes that Lincoln's later views and those of many in the newly formed Republican Party, moved in the direction of greater equality between the races, not the reverse. Less white supremacy and white privilege rather than more.
The current Republican Party of Donald Trump has moved forcefully in a white supremacist direction. Abraham Lincoln in his final years and his youthful Republican Party would have been horrified by Trump and many who currently call themselves Republicans. Will the real Republicans please stand up!
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
