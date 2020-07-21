When will the destruction of American history and the vacuuming of every particle of the past be enough? (City Council Mulls Policy For Naming Buildings, Streets)
Will it be enough to erase everyone with a blemish from American’s history? Who sits in judgment of what is remembered or what new name is given? Who is “good” enough to be remembered?
Virginia is rich in good, bad, ugly and beautiful history. What do we remember? What do we hide because it is ugly or offensive to someone?
Will we erase everything that is named Spotswood, Berkley, Fairfax, Beverley, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Staunton, Augusta, or Culpeper because they were all white, wealthy, colonial, slave owners? Why stop there? You should also include Rockingham and Harrisonburg because they were named for white, wealthy, colonial, slave owners, too.
Perhaps it will stop with the realization of how obtuse people are being.
Dolores Lackovitch Shenandoah
