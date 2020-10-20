In 1986 former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was nominated then confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 98-0. One of those voting “yes” was Senator Joe Biden.
Now a protege of Scalia has been nominated as justice to the Supreme Court — Amy Coney Barrett. She clerked for Scalia at the Court, taught various law courses at Notre Dame Law School since 2002 and was previously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2017 as a judge for a U.S. Court of Appeals.
She is very well qualified to serve as a Justice — let’s see how our Virginia Senator Mark Warner votes on her confirmation.
David Stoltzfus
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.