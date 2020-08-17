Dr. Roller's degree must be in mythology. Trump has accomplished virtually nothing. The only things he has returned from abroad are America's international leadership and prestige. He has exhibited zero personal leadership. Witness his management of the pandemic.
Now, a Republican is a person of conservative values and political convictions, certainly not such a toadie as espoused by the good doctor.
John Leonard
Rockingham
