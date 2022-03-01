Those who want to censor books because of sex, violence or vulgarity have not thought through the issue. Anyone with a computer, smartphone, tablet, television, etc. can with a click find all they want. Children are not dumb and if they want to look and listen they will. Taking a book off the shelf only gives the censor advocates something to think they did.
One of the challenges of education is to give a broad learning experience with factual knowledge to provide a solid foundation for living. This includes a controlled environment to discuss all the issues of living completely and honestly. Censorship is contrary to this goal and should be not be allowed to happen, it is a step toward autocracy.
Allen Clague, MD
Rockingham
