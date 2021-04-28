A recent letter to the editor alleged the Boyers Crossing rezoning request voted on by Rockingham County’s Planning Commission on April 7 “violates the intent of the county’s master plan.” Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the plan for this 5.7-acre parcel of land was developed from the very onset with Rockingham County’s own Urban Development Area vision in mind.
This rezoning request was submitted after hundreds of hours of our time and that of expert civil engineers and architects. It was completed, after numerous meetings with county staff, to be consistent with the county’s recently established UDA plan. Its legitimacy was affirmed by the county’s professional staff, which subsequently issued an exhaustive report recommending its approval.
The commission did its homework and made the proper choice for Rockingham County in voting 3-1 for our rezoning request despite the contentions from its opponents to the contrary.
George Daugharty and Jimmy Russell
Harrisonburg
