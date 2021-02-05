Cancel culture tactics are so easy to spot because they don't care if you recognize what is happening. They hold the ace in the hole and it is called major media. Take for instance the debate about fraud in the recent election. All those that want to discredit the claims about fraud occurring always utilize the key phrase "no widespread" as if that is a definitive and final evaluation of the topic. It has been used on every subsequent news story or article published by the AP or televised on the major networks.
As long as they include that descriptor, they are able to imply that no fraud occurred anywhere, which has been proven not to be true. When repeated often enough, all opposing claims are immediately nullified and labels (extremist) get assigned to further discourage dissent and you have effectively been canceled! Scary how easy it happens isn't it?
Terry Fowler
McGaheysville
