In 2008, when small, peaceful vigils began on Harrisonburg’s Court Square each evening our commonwealth terminated someone’s life, it might have seemed futile to protest the barbaric practice.
In its 400 years, Virginia had executed nearly 1,400. Yet this winter, both state houses voted, with Gov. Northam’s support, to make it the first Southern state abolishing capital punishment.
I belonged to the group, organized by Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists, that, together with others statewide, began vigils as 9 p.m. neared when executions began at Greensville Correctional Center. As our courthouse bell struck nine, there would be signs, candles, sometimes a song or prayer, both for the crime victims and the condemned. Drivers heckled us or voiced support. DN-R and WHSV reporters sometimes interviewed us.
July 2017 was Virginia’s most recent, and now, last, state-sponsored killing. Public opposition has steadily grown, perhaps a sign of how that long “arc of history” bends.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
