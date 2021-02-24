The Harrisonburg City Council continues to talk about “affordable housing.” During this period of talking I have never seen a definition of what “affordable housing” is. Are they talking $100K, $200K or maybe $250K?
They have spent taxpayers’ money for a “housing study” that seems to want to kick people out of their “affordable” homes if they have more money than what city government thinks they should have, just so others of their determination can move in. They want to use your taxes to set up a “Housing Trust Fund” to buy affordable housing. We tried a similar thing in the late 1990s and that didn’t work and this won’t either. Public housing doesn’t work. Tax money should not be used to buy housing for people.
Charles Kahler
Rockingham
