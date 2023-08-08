Our nation is struggling to find its identity and we have allowed disparate parties to divide us. Frequently, this page has letters castigating others with differing opinions, while failing to offer a path forward. Cicero, a wise man, is often mistakenly attributed with the following quote; however, it is actually the writing of novelist Taylor Caldwell in the 1965 book "A Pillar of Iron."
"A nation can survive its fools — but it cannot survive treason from within. For the traitor appears not a traitor," Caldwell wrote, in the quote that resurfaced on social media during the Trump presidency.
Caldwell continued, "[A traitor] speaks in accents familiar to his victims. He wears their face and their arguments. He appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation. He works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city. He infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear."
We see every day just how true this is as civil discourse is no longer accepted. Our leadership is fraught with criminal action and few work to build cooperation. Our country was founded by men willing to be statesmen as we should all aspire to be or we suffer the fate predicted by Daniel Webster: "Miracles do not cluster. What has happened once in 6,000 years may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world."
Let’s stop labeling and start finding solutions. Our country depends on it.
Robert Evans
Broadway
