The health of Americans, and of people around the world, will significantly improve if the U.S. and other nations adopt ambitious policies to rein in climate change.
So says the World Health Organization (WHO), which calls climate change “this century’s biggest threat to human health.” But if governments adopt policies that align with the Paris Climate Agreement, millions of lives can be saved by 2040, according to WHO.
Moving away from dirty fossil fuels, as the agreement requires, means people will breathe cleaner air, and that means much less respiratory disease like asthma, less cardiovascular disease, and less lung cancer.
Seriously addressing climate change, therefore, will benefit us in several ways:
- it will help stabilize our climate;
- it will generate many well-paying renewable energy jobs; and
- it will save many of the seven million people who die annually from conditions caused by breathing dirty air.
April Moore
Broadway
