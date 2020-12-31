There is a great deal of justified excitement that the COVID-19 vaccines will eventually allow us to put this pandemic behind us and return to "normal." These breakthroughs have not sprung from the private sector, but from government-funded scientific research.
In the past, similar government programs have given us transistors, microwaves, the internet, jet planes, satellites, artificial limbs and numerous other life-changing products. These are all breakthroughs that private enterprise was not able to achieve alone.
Such progress on behalf of all of society is only possible because of taxpayer-funded scientific research. This along with other social programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment insurance make paying our taxes worthwhile and "socialism" not such a bad word.
Nat Kirkland, MD
Harrisonburg
Mr. Kirkland, you may wish to learn to differentiate between social programs and socialism.
