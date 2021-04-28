Rita Peters could improve her messages’ clarity.
On April 20, jumping among obscure names to promote a constitutional makeover, Peters implores states to “use their power to put the brakes on D.C.” She never clarifies whether by “D.C.” she means the federal government, the city (population around 693,000 — above Vermont’s or Wyoming’s, yet denied election of voting members to Congress), or both, yet attributes some vaguely sinister miasma to “D.C.”
Peters omits mentioning legislation just passed by the House of Representatives supporting Washington, D.C., statehood. Nor does she hint at these statehood opponents’ key motivations:
(1) Republicans openly cite D.C. residents’ Democratic voting record (92% for President Biden in 2020).
(2) Approximately half of D.C.’s residents are Black, a higher percentage than in any state. Few white racists verbalize that fact, yet it serves them as a dog-whistle.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
