In his past two "Sixth District Perspectives" Congressman Ben Cline has said “Regardless of the party in power, executive orders are no way to govern a country that prides itself on the separation of powers,” and “I am shocked by his [Biden’s] governing through executive orders and actions thus far.”
I would like to remind the congressman that in four years, Donald Trump signed 220 executive orders, and I don’t remember him criticizing the former president for that. President Biden has signed 28 executive orders, many to rapidly direct the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and others to reverse executive orders previously signed by President Trump.
Laurence Heine
Broadway
