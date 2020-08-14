A recent front page story reported an “’appalling’ interaction” between a local restaurant operator and an abusive customer who claimed a medical exemption from the mask requirement. I also have a medical condition (a bad lung), attested to by my doctor, the certification of which I carry with me. Actually, I have a copy of the note laminated onto a card attached to a chain, which I wear around my neck.
On the reverse side of the card is a copy of the pertinent paragraph of Gubernatorial edict NUMBER 63 (2020) ORDER OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FIVE which specifically exempts “any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.” I have, however, been met with skepticism when mask-less, and have been denied entry to a state facility.
I suggest that the Virginia Department of Health issue, upon receipt of the necessary medical certification, an official identification card or badge, in order that unfortunate situations such as that reported in the DN-R can be avoided.
Robert Lantz
Timberville
