Before HB 2132 passed the Virginia General Assembly this week, if someone killed or injured a gay or trans person (or even someone they said they thought was gay or trans), they could say they were panicked by the victim’s gender identity or sexual orientation — and that defense was legal.
Yes, blaming the victim for their own injuries or death was legal. Even more disgusting, though, is that every legislator in our area — Tony Wilt, Mark Obenshain, John Avoli, Chris Runion — all voted to keep this victim blaming defense legal. Emmett Hanger did not vote. Every single one of these men, all Republicans, profess to be pro-life — but it is obvious that they feel some lives are more worthwhile than others.
Shenandoah Valley, we can do a lot better than this — and we must.
Sandra Parks
Bridgewater
