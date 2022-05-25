The Bible warns of inflation in the end times. Revelation chapter 6:6 says, "A quart of wheat for a day's wages, and three quarts of barley for a day's wages, and do not damage the oil and wine!"
Wheat, of course, was the main ingredient in their daily diet of bread. Barley, a cheaper product, was usually fed to animals, but people would have to make bread of barley if wheat was too expensive.
The price increase and shortage was partly caused by drought, which would not affect the wine, made from grapes, or the oil from olives, as quickly. War and unrest disrupt planting and harvest of crops. Ukraine was said to supply wheat to much of Europe. We can expect to see continued shortages and high prices.
Constance W. Birch
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.