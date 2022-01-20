Having compromised health issues, I did my own research on the pros and cons of the COVID-19 “vaccine,” which, by the way, does not meet vaccine criteria. I chose not to take the shots. Research led me to a group of professional doctors having fabulous successful survival rates with two specific drugs; one of them was Ivermectin. Through this organization, doctor interviews, my shared medical history and prescriptions, I was prescribed Ivermectin and an antibiotic. I ordered these prescriptions.
Nov. 18 testing positive for COVID-19, I began my five-day treatment experiencing mild symptoms — coughing and exhaustion while remaining somewhat active at home as a caretaker for my COVID-19 ill husband.
Successfully prescribed for humans over many decades, Ivermectin human dosages do differ from farm animal dosages, however, both are mammals. Dr. Douglas Wright, I commend you for your courage to share the truth about a drug that, only in the past few years, has become politicized. I am living proof; it worked for me.
We have lost too many friends who took the "vaccines" for government fear of their compromised health issues, got COVID-19 and died. These shots and boosters are not the answer for everyone. Do your own homework.
Yes, I will die sometime, but I will not live in government-mandated fear for my life. We are a nation in a "faith crisis" more than a pandemic.
Merck, so sorry the government delayed releasing your August 2021 tested "over-the-counter" COVID-19 therapy to Pfizer developing one for their stockholders.
Ina Baker
Broadway
