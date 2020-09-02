I was heartened to see that James Madison University students were concerned about the health of the greater Harrisonburg community. If only the administration of the university were as empathetic and intelligent as the students, we wouldn’t have to learn the hard way that it is too early in the course of this pandemic to reopen the school.
As G.W.F. Hegel (1770-1856) said: “What experience and history teach us is this — that people and governments never learned anything from history, or acted on principles deduced from it.” Apparently, the hard way is the only way.
Ralph Bolgiano
Fulks Run
