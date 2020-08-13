Editor: I will vote for Joe Biden if I get a promise he will not chew gum and walk at the same time.
There is a great country song that could be his theme song — "Prop me up beside the jukebox when I die." (Forgive me, I can't remember who sang it.)
Thank you and deo vindice
Philip F. Way
Dayton
