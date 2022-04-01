After Gail Frye mocked Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson for “struggling to define a woman,” she asked, “Is our constitutional republic in jeopardy?” If it is, Ms. Frye, I suggest it’s because of churlish senators like Blackburn, Cruz, Hawley and Graham who, lacking any sense of dignity and decorum, asked such absurd questions of a distinguished judge.
As long as shameless and self-promoting individuals like these are mistaken for serious politicians who care about the Constitution, our constitutional republic may indeed be in jeopardy.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
(1) comment
I have to ask, Mr. Miller, did you have such a concern for “dignity and decorum” during the previous two confirmation hearings on Trump’s nominees? And do you think Biden’s nominee should have been treated differently from other nominees because she is a black female?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.