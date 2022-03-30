Ketanji Brown Jackson struggles to define a woman, stating that she is no biologist. If she is unable to differentiate the obvious, how will she decide the difficult questions that come before the Supreme Court? Is our constitutional republic in jeopardy?
Gail Frye
Rockingham
