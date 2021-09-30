This letter is for U.S. Postal Service in our area. I waited too long for the representative from the 800 number. Today is Sept. 16, and I received my electric invoice from Dominion Energy in Richmond stating it was mailed Sept. 1! My question to local postal employees, since all the operators are "very busy," why does it take this long?
My opinion, bring back the pony express. According to Wikipedia, it only took about 10 days to cover most of the USA. A herd of good horses and a group of riders, the USPS efficiency rate could skyrocket.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
