There has been much controversy regarding mail-in ballots. Postal employees work hard, but they are human and can make mistakes. When I lived on a rural mail route, my mail carrier was familiar with everyone on her route.
Since moving to Harrisonburg, there seems to be no regular mail carriers. I have frequently gotten neighbors’ mail, usually packages, catalogs or ads. However, I recently received a Priority Mail envelope that wasn’t my address. The postage fee was $25-plus. Obviously this was important to the sender and the person receiving it, now a day late as I put it back in my mailbox for the carrier to deliver the next day.
Multiply this error along with other factors: mail-in ballots sent to wrong addresses, lost ballots, ballots received after Election Day needing to be counted and poll workers determining if they are valid, a formula for confusion and distrust.
Ann Ridenour
Harrisonburg
