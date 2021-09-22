Has it come to anyone’s attention that Gov. Northam has not made any mask mandates since the delta variant of COVID-19 has become rampant in the commonwealth?
The media sources all say this variant is rapidly spreading among most age groups here in Virginia and across our nation.
Could it be that the governor of Virginia does not want to mandate mask-wearing as he feels it may hurt Terry McAuliffe’s chances of becoming the next governor?
Or could it be he now feels the virus is not as serious as he thought it was a year ago when he did make us all wear masks under his control?
Regardless, it is politics as usual.
You can bet, as soon as the election is over on Nov. 2, a mask mandate will most likely be coming down the pike. It is what those in control like to do, tell you, the American public, what you will and will not do.
Sure, they will tell you masks are for your own good and safety, but with the rise of infection going on as being reported by the news media, why has he not made a mask mandate again?
It’s a very simple answer, because of the November elections.
We need new leadership in Richmond and Glenn Youngkin is the person to lead us for the next four years, not four more of carpet bagger McAuliffe.
Timothy Biller
Harrisonburg
