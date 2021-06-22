I noted with much interest the June 8 story about Medicare coverage limitations as experienced by former Del. Phoebe Orebaugh. Ms. Orebaugh was my supervisor while I completed my student teaching in her classroom at Broadway High School in 1962.
The change in Medicare coverage from “on observation” to “inpatient” was a complete surprise to her and to me and others as well. She had been in the hospital for six days but those days did not count according to the changes in Medicare coverage.
Here is another one of Trump’s uninformed decisions with an executive order to make this change on his own without regard to the patients involved. So much is needing to be done to clean up after Trump’s trail through the White House. He did lose the election in 2020, whether he believes so, or instead promotes the Big Lie, on and on.
Do we have a 6th District congressman who can resolve the above problem? Let’s see what action Ben Cline will take for his constituents.
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
