We applaud the City Council’s decision to oppose the Middle River Regional Jail expansion and support Councilmember Laura Dent’s proposal that an independent committee investigate alternatives to incarceration.
The jail is currently at 200% capacity. This is alarming, particularly given how easily COVID-19 spreads in detention. But the jail’s proposed solution wouldn’t fix this problem: under its plan, new beds won’t be available until December 2023 at the earliest.
More troubling, statistics show that the jail’s population is disproportionately composed of persons of color and that a significant number of inmates suffer from serious mental illness. The problem isn’t jail space, then, but a system which incarcerates first and asks questions later.
The expansion’s $40 million price tag could easily fund programs that actually help people in our community and divert people from jail unless absolutely necessary. We must explore such alternatives before incarcerating more people.
Emily Zane and Nick Phillips
Harrisonburg
