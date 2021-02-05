My heart goes out to all victims of horrible crimes, and I join them in opposing the release of violent criminals. But should not parole be considered for prisoners who for decades have shown genuine remorse, a willingness to make restitution in whatever ways possible, and who have demonstrated law-abiding, nonviolent behaviors in the worst neighborhoods imaginable — prisons?
If we don't believe such correction is possible, we should simply rename the DOC the Department of Punishment, or just give those guilty of violent crimes an immediate death sentence rather than a prolonged life sentence. And choose some other religion, since our scriptures are all about restoration and redemption, with people once guilty of capital offenses, like Moses, David and Paul, becoming the Bible's most prolific authors, proclaiming both God's justice and amazing grace.
So, let’s not release unrepentant criminals, but offer second chances to transformed ones.
Harvey Yoder
Rockingham
